Cranford Public Library offers many new events

CRANFORD, NJ — Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Looking for some good reading at bargain prices? The Friends of the Cranford Public Library invite you to visit their Used Book Sale in the Cranford Public Library’s Friendly Book Cellar, 224 Walnut Ave., Cranford, from Thursday, Jan. 9, through Saturday, Jan. 11. Saturday is bag day. Bags are provided. Browse through thousands of books at low prices. This sale is open to all and registration is required. Attendees are invited to sign up for a one-hour session, starting on the hour. Sign up for one session only; reservations for multiple sessions on one day will be canceled except for the first session booked. Only cash and checks are accepted; no credit or debit cards. Registration is required and can be done through our website.

1:1 Senior Tech Help Appointments

Have questions about your smartphone, tablet, or other device? Register for a 15-minute tech help appointment with a librarian. Register online or contact the library. Appointments are weekly on Tuesdays, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the Cranford Community Center. This program is co-sponsored by the Cranford Public Library and the Cranford Community Center.

Romance Readers Book Club

Join for January’s Romance Readers Book Club on Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 pm. Keep an eye on the website for the book title. If you don’t want to read that book or for some reason can’t find a copy, feel free to come anyway to discuss whichever romance you’ve recently read.

Movie Night

Join for the first Wednesday of the month, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m., for a screening of a recently released DVD. Visit the website or contact the library for film titles.

Literary Cafe

Literary Café is a book chat program on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10:15 a.m. The format is simple: Bring a few of your recent favorite books and tell the other members of the group what you like about them. If you don’t have a copy of the book you want to talk about, that’s OK, too. The books can be new or old, fiction or non-fiction, classic or contemporary. There is no required reading and you will have the opportunity to learn about books recommended by other group members. Admission is free and all are welcome. Light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Cranford Public Library. Attend in person or on Zoom – contact library for link.

International Film

Join for an international film screening on Monday, Jan. 13. The same film will be shown at 12:30 and 7 p.m. Contact the library for the film title. Note the new start time for the afternoon showing.

Adults Create

Join for the second Tuesday of the month for crafts on Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. This month, make snowmen – or whatever you want – with recycled corks. Space is limited; visit the website to register. Sponsored by the Friends of the Cranford Public Library.

Theater Project

The Friends of the Cranford Public Library invite everyone to attend a live theatrical performance on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. New Jersey’s own Theater Project will present a reading of an original short play. The reading will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience, director, playwright and cast. This program has been made possible by funds from the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Funds have also been provided by the Friends of the Cranford Public Library. No registration is needed.

Wednesday Morning Adult Craft

Join in the teen zone for a new monthly adult craft program on Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Cranford Public Library. Today, make puzzle mosaics. Registration is recommended and can be done through the website.

Trivia Night

Join for another fun evening of trivia on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. This free event is hosted by the Friends of the Cranford Public Library in the Community Room on the first floor of the Community Center. Feel free to bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. Prizes are awarded to the winning team. Visit the website or contact the library to register.

Matcha and Coffee Painting

Join at The Morning Roast Downtown to learn watercolor techniques with coffee and matcha powder, led by a local teaching artist, on Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. Open to adults and teens 11 and older. Space is limited and registration is required. This free class is sponsored by The Friends of the Cranford Public Library.

Going, Going, Gone

In “Going Going Gone,” on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta will take a walk down memory lane and talk about products that are either on their way out the door or completely obsolete. Some may surprise you! Items discussed include VHS video tapes, phone booths – and making phone calls in general – newspapers, maps, dial-up internet, encyclopedias, CDs, landline phones, jukeboxes, green stamps, address books, subway tokens and red pistachio nuts Sponsored by The Friends of the Cranford Public Library.

Darkroom Drop in

Photographers of all levels are invited to connect, share their work, talk shop and work in the darkroom on Wednesdays, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The darkroom is located in the Arts and Crafts Room on the second floor of the Community Center. The space is wheelchair-accessible.

Made possible by funds from the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.