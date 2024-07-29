Cranford Public Library hosts annual Tosho-Con

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Dancing, cosplay costumes, creative workshops and an outside artist alley vendor area were just some of the many amazing things offered at Cranford Public Library’s annual Tosho-Con.

“We are thrilled,” said Marissa Lieberman, head of the library’s reference department and lead organizer of Tosho-Con. “We’ve had a lot of great energy here. We’re excited to continue in the future. People came from all over. Some took a three-hour train ride. All ages are in costume.”

“It’s my library event I look forward to every year,” said Kathryn Cannarozzi, library director.

Leo, 7, said his favorite comic character is Dog Man. He was working on making a cape sign in a crafts workshop.

His mom, Kelly Brown, said, “They have a lot of fun with comic characters.”

American voice actor and writer Jonathan Todd Ross, said, “It’s so wonderful to see how much it’s grown already. I have a 9-year-old and a 5-year-old who are here. Last year, this was their first Comic-Con.”

Ross is best known as the voice of Marik Ishtar and Yami Marik in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime. There was a long line waiting to meet him and get autographs and photos.

John-Paul Cirelli, reference librarian, presented “Media Through the Decades Installation.” Everything was for sale — vinyl, Blu-rays, DVDs, VHS tapes, 8-tracks, and cassettes. He said that Blu-rays and DVDs were the biggest sellers. “Most are interested in looking at VHS tapes. Young people never saw them before.”

Mario Scollo, of Westfield, was there with his children, Eric and Lucia. “All the kids dress up. It’s wonderful,” he said.

Thagatanegrra, a performer in the dance party, said, “I love Tosho-Con, period. We do the dance party. The intimacy (makes it) very close knit.”

Afotey Annum, of Piscataway, said he enjoyed the dance party show. “What’s good is they’re able to keep the crowd engaged. They look nice, too. I’m proud of their success.”

Crystal Jackson, of Union, also took delight in the dance party. “It was so cute,” she said. “I did dance.”

Outside the library, Artist Alley featured several vendors selling their art. Leigh Bush, from Philadelphia, runs 8Bit Fusion, which she describes as “pop culture junk.” They have Perler bead art, pins, keychains, shirts, jewelry and vinyl decals.

“Keychains are really popular,” Bush said. “Kids put them on their bags.”

Alana and Sav, both 14, were having a great time. Alana said, “There’s a variety of art and things, stuff for little kids, too. All ages can enjoy.”

Sav said, “I love how welcoming the community is. No one is judging each other. I really like looking at handmade art, to see what people make out of their own creativity.”

To learn more about the Cranford Public Library, visit: https://www.cranfordlibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta