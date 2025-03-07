Cranford Public Library Children’s Room has expansion groundbreaking ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Public Library has begun construction on a major expansion of its Children’s Room.

A groundbreaking ceremony was on Monday, March 3, in front of the library to celebrate this significant milestone. A small crowd gathered in the cold to hear brief remarks from Senate President Nicholas Scutari, Mayor Dr. Terrence Curran, library trustee board President Susan Burke, library Director Kathryn Cannarozzi and Township Commissioner Brian Andrews, liaison and mayor’s designee to the library board. Assemblywoman Linda S. Carter was also in attendance.

“This is the formal groundbreaking multi-million-dollar project,” said Andrews. “The children’s room needed more space for programming. Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assemblywoman Linda Carter recognized the importance of making it a reality. We formally broke ground on the project.”

Burke said, “How excited and appreciative we all are. We’ve been talking about – and dreaming about – this for 10 years. We can’t wait to share with the Cranford community the new space.”

Curran said, “We’re really excited. Just in time for spring.”

Scutari, a key advocate for securing funding for the project, said, “I had a great interest in taking Cranford on. It’s such a lovely town. It’s been my honor and pleasure to be helpful.”

Cannarozzi said, “I came to this library in May 2023. Within 30 days, I was told they have funding for the children’s library, which is now temporarily located in the community center, open whenever the library’s open.”

In a ceremonial groundbreaking, the speakers took shovels and tossed dirt while the crowd cheered.

On Tuesday, March 4, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially recognize their first program in the temporary location of the library’s Children’s Department at the Cranford Community Center.

Construction was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 5.

Grove Contracting LLC has been selected as the construction manager for the project. This recommendation was officially approved by the Township Committee at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The formal approval allowed the Cranford Public Library to move forward with the construction phase of the project.

This exciting project will double the size of the current space, creating a bright, modern and inviting area for the library’s youngest patrons. The expanded room will feature large, sun-filled windows and a spacious layout designed to foster learning, creativity and a love of reading.

The new children’s room will also be getting its own brand-new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system on the expanded roof. This will keep the temperature comfortable for staff and visitors, enabling them to enjoy the new space in comfort.

This renovation will create a more welcoming and stimulating environment for children of all ages. The Children’s Room, which has the largest use/square foot of any space in the library, hasn’t been updated since 2002.

To learn more about the new Children’s Room, visit: https://www.cranfordlibrary.org/library-expansion.

Photo by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta