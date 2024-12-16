Cranford Preschool Program 2025-2026 offered for 3- and 4-year-old applicants

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Public Schools offers an inclusive half-day preschool program. This program is a regular education preschool program that places children with special needs with their typical peers. The philosophy is based on the rationale that children learn through modeling and imitation and are motivated by other children. By integrating students with disabilities into typical preschool classes, maximum growth and development is achieved for all children.

Children who will be 3 years old or 4 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2025, and are Cranford residents, are eligible for this program. Due to the popularity of this program, entry may be based on a lottery, if needed. Special education students are included in the preschool program as determined by the Child Study Team.

Applications will open on or about Wednesday, Dec. 11, and must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Applications submitted after 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, will be placed on a waiting list.

Names are chosen through the use of a random number generator. You will be notified via email on or about Jan. 15, 2025, if you have been selected or placed on a waitlist.

If you are registering multiple children, we cannot guarantee all children will be selected. The tuition charge for this program is $5,230.00 or $523.00 per month. First and last months’ tuition of $1,046.00 is due upon acceptance into the program and is non refundable. Cranford does not provide transportation to students in this program. For additional information or if you have any questions, you may call the Office of Special Services at 908-709-6217.

Click here for the application to enter the Preschool Lottery.

New students who are accepted in the preschool program are required to complete a new student registration. Information will be provided about the registration process, only on acceptance into the program.