Cranford pools open this summer; residents can register early

CRANFORD, NJ – Get ready for another summer at the Cranford pools. Cranford residents have a chance to register early before registration opens up for all.

On Monday, March 3, at 9 a.m., registration online and in-person began for Cranford residents. Registration for non-residents will open Tuesday, April 1. Membership to the pools is available to residents and non-residents of Cranford and grants access to both the Centennial Avenue Pool and Orange Avenue Pool, offering a variety of activities for all ages.

“We are excited that both pools will open again this summer to provide our members with options for outdoor recreation and a great experience at the pools,” said Mayor Terrence Curran.

Cranford pools provide an array of amenities, including float nights, pickleball, volleyball, basketball, diving boards, baby pools, a splash pad, playgrounds, lap swimming and two expansive pool complexes with some of the largest slides around.

Ensure you have a Community Pass account before registering online through the system. For account assistance, email [email protected] or call 908-709-7260 during business hours. The link to Community Pass can be found by clicking on registration on the main page at cranfordrecreation.org.

In-person registration takes place at the Centennial Avenue Pool, 401 Centennial Ave., Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m., and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proof of residency is required.

Cranford YMCA members receive a discount when registering in person with proof of residency and a valid Cranford YMCA membership card.

Summers at the pool kicks off with opening weekend during Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-26. The pools will remain open on weekends through June 15. Daily summer hours begin on Friday, June 20, with the season concluding Labor Day, September 1.

Membership options are available for individuals, families, and seniors.

Are you looking to ensure your kids have a safe and fun time swimming at the pools? Cranford’s outdoor pools also offer swim lessons for children ages 6 months to 15 years, with registration beginning on April 21.

We look forward to seeing our summer friends again at the pools this year. Register today!

For more information on hours of operation and pricing details, visit cranfordrecreation.org and click on Outdoor Pools and follow Cranford Pools on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Contact the Cranford Recreation & Parks Department via email: [email protected] or phone 908-709-7260.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz