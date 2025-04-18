Cranford Police Department receives sixth reaccreditation

CRANFORD, NJ — On Thursday, March 13, the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police and the New Jersey Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, by a unanimous vote, granted the Cranford Police Department their official accreditation status. Executive officers and staff from law enforcement agencies throughout the state attended the hearing.

Delgado explained the significance of reaccreditation and what it means to both the Police Department and residents of Cranford.

“This coveted accreditation status represents a significant benchmark accomplishment in the professional performance of any law enforcement agency. It signifies a level of professional organization and a commitment to excellence in law enforcement that very few other police agencies have achieved.”

The rigorous formal reaccreditation process examines the agency every three years and entails many phases. A “mock” evaluation is used to identify any issues or areas of concern that might not meet NJLEAC standards. After the “mock” has been completed, the final evaluation, an intensive, on-site evaluation of all departmental procedures and policies, follows. The typical evaluation involves verifying compliance of more than 112 separate law enforcement policies and standards and touches upon every aspect of policing from racial profiling to administrative procedures; from operations to promotions; from use of force to pursuit policy.

The final evaluation report by the assessor team leader is submitted to the NJSACOP Accreditation Program director and, on review, it is forwarded to the Accreditation Commission. The report represents a comprehensive, complete and detailed analysis of the subject department and usually is 25-30 pages.

Organizations that receive accreditation are re-evaluated every three years to ensure that they maintain accreditation standards. Accredited organizations may qualify for a significant discount in their liability insurance which helps justify the time, effort and expense involved in achieving accreditation.

The Cranford Police Department joins an exclusive group of police agencies that are currently accredited by NJSACOP LEAP Accreditation Commission. They include, among others, Police Departments, Sheriff Departments and Prosecutor’s Offices across the state of New Jersey.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police is a professional membership organization serving New Jersey’s law enforcement. Its mission is to promote and enhance the highest ethical and professional standards at every level of law enforcement throughout New Jersey and become the primary vehicle for the development of excellence in law enforcement leadership throughout the state. The NJSACOP has more than 1,200 members, representing chiefs of police, retired chiefs, other law enforcement and private security executives, and corporate leaders from throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region.