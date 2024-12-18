Cranford police arrest two after package theft investigation

ELIZABETH, NJ — Two Elizabeth men were charged with theft after the Cranford Police Department investigated a report of packages being stolen from a residential front porch on Sunday, Dec. 1.

At approximately 6 p.m., units were dispatched to the 50 block of Elizabeth Avenue on the report of a theft. On arrival, officers met with the victim who reported numerous packages containing valuable children’s toys had been stolen from their front porch. On reviewing his home video surveillance system, the victim observed two unknown individuals removing the packages from the front porch and fleeing in a white compact vehicle.

On Monday Dec. 2, Detective Jason D’Agostino and Detective Michael O’Neil conducted a follow-up investigation, leading to the identification and arrest of two Elizabeth men. Imanoll Alzatevargas, 22, and Andres Gonzalezgomez, 26, both of Elizabeth, were each charged with third-degree theft and issued a superior court appearance date. In addition, all stolen goods were located and returned to the victim.

Residents are encouraged to monitor package deliveries and ensure that any doorbell camera or surveillance systems are operational, especially during the holiday season.