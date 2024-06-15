Cranford outdoor pools open Memorial Day weekend

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford outdoor pools opened Saturday, May 25, for the 2024 season.

“The pools give me this peaceful kind of feeling. I always loved going to the pool as a kid and I want my son to enjoy a small bit of my childhood,” said Erin Ingram, who was born and raised in Cranford and grew up a block away from Centennial Avenue Pool.

“My kids love having the option of two pools. They have friends from all over town and two locations makes it easy to meet up. Plus, right after playground camp at Orange Avenue School, we can head over to the Orange Avenue Pool right next door,” said longtime Cranford resident Stephanie Concannon, a mom of a family with four children. “It’s an easy playdate all summer long!”

“My son can walk to the pool and always find his friends. He looks forward to the pool every year,” Ingram said.

Cranford pools offer an array of activities including live music, floats nights, pickleball, tennis, volleyball, basketball, diving board, chess, kid’s games, splash pad, baby pool and playground, large fields for play, lap swimming, the largest slides around and, of course, the two sparkling expansive pools.

“When we first moved to town, we met a lot of our friends sitting by the baby pools. Now the pool is where we all catch up while our kids meet up and play with their friends. I feel like Centennial and Orange Avenue really are community pools where our town comes together every summer,” said Andrew Feldman, a father of a family with three children and new member to the Swim Pool Utility board.

This year the pools have something new in store — live music once a month from local bands. Let’s get ready for a fun summer at the pools.

Register online through the Cranford Recreation and Parks website at cranfordrecreation.org. Membership levels vary with options for individuals, families and seniors. The pools will open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 16, with expanded weekday hours beginning Thursday, June 20. See the website for more details.