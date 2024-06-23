Cranford Library ‘chalks the walk’ for Pride

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Public Library recently celebrated its annual Pride Party. This year was extra special, as those in attendance were joined by New York Times bestselling author Robb Pearlman.

Everyone was welcome to decorate the library’s walkway using chalk. There were also many tables featuring a variety of crafts, including sand art and making rainbows.

“It’s very important to let everyone know they’re welcome,” said Lauren Antolino, head of Children’s Services.

“This is great!” said the library director, Kathy Cannarozzi. “Lauren has been doing this for years. Everyone loves it! Everyone comes out and we celebrate together.”

John McGovern, of Cranford, said, “I’m one of the gay dads in town. I grew up in town and there was no opportunity for me to ask questions, no celebrations. I was in the closet for a long time. This is important for our kids. Some are eventually gay, some non-binary, some trans. Giving them an opportunity to see that celebrated will be important for their journeys.”

Mary Brown, of Westfield, said, “It’s so wonderful that the Cranford, Westfield and Clark area can have an LGBTQIA+ community event for families. It’s so peaceful. More than a blessing.”

NY Times bestselling author Robb Pearlman, of Garwood, has written 80 books for both children and adults. “I was a library kid,” he said. “I would go home with mom, with tons of picture books. I’m super lucky to have my dream job.”

Pearlman said that some of his books are “just for fun,” but many have the message: “Be who you are. Celebrate yourself and others.”

Some of Pearlman’s books include “The Sublime Ms. Stacks” and “Dolls and Trucks Are for Everyone.”

Christina Stoudt, of Newark, said, “It’s amazing to see more family-oriented events.”

Katie Cannon, of Cranford, was there with her three children, Liam, 6; Clara, 8; and Emily, 10. They simply found the event walking around town, and Cannon thought it looked like a fun event. “We’re supportive of all events in town,” she said.

Cathy Queenann was a volunteer making rainbow hearts with the children. “We have to share our love with all people, all pets, the earth. We want to love every creature,” she said.

Ed Walsh, of Cranford, was there with his daughter Charlotte, 2. He was there to support Pride. He said, “I’m happy to be a part of the Cranford community and support.”

Maggie Lynn was there with her children Henry, 5, and Eleanore, 3. “I want the kids to learn from an early age, love is what’s important,” she said. “I want them to be whoever they are and not afraid to love who they want to love.”

Jake Rasor of Highland Park was volunteering, making Pride-related buttons. He said he liked seeing children at events in the community, identifying with “the kind of community we want.”

Visit the Cranford Public Library at: https://www.cranfordlibrary.org/.

Photo by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta