Cranford Jaycees help make Christmas special for those less fortunate

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Jaycees are again partnering with Santa and the Cranford Police and Fire departments to accept donations for less-fortunate children and to deliver gifts to Cranford homes. The drop-off dates were Wednesday, Dec,. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Cranford Community Center.

The presents will start being delivered on Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4:30 p.m. The Jaycees are looking forward to another year of bringing Santa to Cranford homes. Last year, almost 3,000 toy donations were collected for less-fortunate children and 2,339 gifts were delivered across town.

The Cranford Jaycees hosted the annual free family holiday party with treats and photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Cranford Community Center. There were face painters and music from the Cranford middle schools.

Photos Courtesy of Cranford Jaycees