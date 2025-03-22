Cranford hosts its first St. Patrick’s Day Parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford’s inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Parade started at the Cranford Community Center on Sunday, March 16. It continued down Walnut Avenue through Downtown Cranford, ending at the gazebo on the corner of Springfield and North Union avenues.

The parade lineup included: VFW Honor Guard, Union County Pipes and Drums, Shea Jennings Dance School, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Knights of Columbus, St. Michael’s Youth Group, Daughters of Ireland, Union County Celtic Festival, Cranford PAL Cheerleading, CHS Band, Cranford Wrestling Cougars, Cranford Jaycees, Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts, Diamondettes Baton Group, Cranford Newcomer’s Club, Cranford Women’s Club, Cranford Historical Society, Cranford Library, Friends of Cranford Library, Cranford Elks Lodge No. 2006, Cranford Revolution 250 Committee, VFW Post No. 335, 2024 Memorial Day Grand Marshal Jay Flanagan, Cranford Fire Department, Cranford First Aid Squad and Cranford Police Department.

Marching with the parade trustees and founders was Mary O’Connor, Irish Woman of the Year; and Dave Farell, Irish Man of the Year.

Kathy Phelps, who has been a resident of Cranford for nine years, said, “This is a great town, and they put on a lot of great events. I’m excited to see the first parade.”

Erin Hall was with her children, William, 6, and Madelyn, 3. She said, “The first parade was great. We all had a blast. I’m very proud to be a resident.”

Laura Kruglinkski was with her children Teddy, 5, and Esme, 8. She said, “It was fantastic!” She’s been a resident of Cranford for eight years.

Dale Buchheister is a former Cranford resident who came upstate to see the parade. He said, “I like it. There were a lot of old-time cars.”

While the Union St. Patrick’s Day Parade was on Saturday, March 15, Cranford had their parade on Sunday, March 16 – the busiest day for New Jersey parades. Other New Jersey towns having parades on that day included Bergenfield, Clinton, Jersey City, Somerville, South Amboy and West Orange.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta