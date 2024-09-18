Cranford Historical Society to host ‘Fall Festival’

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Historical Society will host a “Fall Festival” on Sunday, Sept. 22, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Crane-Phillips House Museum, 124 N. Union Ave., Cranford.

The event has become a tradition in town and will consist of crafters and vendors selling their merchandise, crafts and activities for children and guided tours of the museum, inside and out.

The society is looking for vendors and local individuals or organizations who would like to sell their merchandise and join the festival that day. The cost is $20 per spot., bring your own table and chairs.

If anyone is interested in purchasing a spot, call 908-276-0082 or email [email protected] with your name, contact information and what type of merchandise is for sale.

Once approved, mail a $20 check to the Cranford Historical Society, 38 Springfield Ave., Cranford 07016.

Photo Courtesy of BJ Canedo