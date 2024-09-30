Cranford Historical Society kicks off Fall Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The Crane-Phillips House Museum reopened for the season with a Fall Festival, hosted by the Cranford Historical Society, on Sunday, Sept. 22, with tours and an outside festival. There were vendors, crafters, food, music and children’s activities, including face painting, games and crafts. Games included a pumpkin toss and horseshoes.

Barbara Klaus, vice president of the Cranford Historical Society, was giving tours of the kitchen area of the house. In the 1890s, the kitchen was the only room of the house that had water; and the only heat in the house came from the stove.

Scott Fazzini, member of the Cranford Historical Society, was showing attendees an outhouse, which was used as a bathroom until the 1920s. Catalogs were used before toilet paper. Outhouses were away from the house and water supply. Women’s outhouses had a crescent moon; men’s had a star.

Brett Dreyer, of Dreyer Farms, was showing a tool shed from the turn of the century, including a grass trimmer.

Dreyer Farms had a stand selling doughnuts and apples. Teri DiFrancesco, manager of Dreyer Farms, said, “It’s a great place to work. You learn about farming and different types of vegetables you won’t see in a grocery store. It’s all fresh. We have plenty of okra.”

Amy Wallace was providing retro music and taking photos of attendees in her Good Vibes VW. “We do parties, weddings. We’ll take playlists,” she said.

Wallace, who is moving to Cranford, started her business during the pandemic. “We like to spread good vibes,” she said. “I’m proud of my business.”

Jodi Gaudenzi lived in Cranford for 30 years and recently moved to Linden. Her company, Slimergency Rescue, offers a variety of slime to play with, including themes such as pizza slime, ice cream slime and creative slime.

Michele Santo and her husband, Jason Sanchez, own SAVOR Snack Shop in Cranford. They have gourmet chocolate, nuts, baked goods and gift baskets.

Grace McLear is the owner of Cat Willow Creations. She makes all kinds of items, such as bags, hats and coasters, including seasonal items. “I make everything,” she said. “I try different patterns and shapes.” She operates out of her Etsy store and website.

Jane James, of Cranford, also has an online business, which she started during the pandemic. She makes earrings, necklaces, bracelets, seasonal items and beach theme items.

Jackie McGill, of Cranford, is a polymer clay artist. “Polymer clay is extremely lightweight,” she said.

It was her first time selling and she not only sold several pieces, but she was “having a really good time!”

The Hanson Park Conservancy was promoting their annual rubber ducky race, which raises funds to help cover maintenance costs of Hanson Park.

Peggy Pazdro is an animal lover who makes bags with animal patterns as a hobby. She sells the bags and donates all proceeds to various animal groups.

Other vendors included Bow & Arrow Custom Designs and Weichert.

To learn more about The Cranford Historical Society, visit: www.cranfordhistoricalsociety.org.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta