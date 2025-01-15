Cranford Historical Society has 2025 membership drive

CRANFORD, NJ — The 2025 membership drive for the Cranford Historical Society is underway. The Cranford Historical Society is a non-profit educational organization whose mission since 1927 has been to preserve and perpetuate the history of Cranford. It maintains the Crane-Phillips House Museum, open to the public every second and fourth Sunday of the month, and its beautiful gardens. It hosts free programs and events, including speakers, antique appraisals, family, craft and holiday events and more.

To encourage a love of history in young people, it hosts students and Scouts at its museum to learn about Cranford history and what life was like in the 1870s. It maintains the Hanson House, where its office is located, and it assists a steady stream of people researching their homes or looking for information about local history. It also publishes five newsletters each year for its members. “The Mill Wheel” contains society news and interesting articles on local history. Membership supports the continuation of its archives, costume department, building maintenance, programming and its History Scholarship, which is awarded to a Cranford High School graduate every year.

A membership form can be found on the society’s website at cranfordhistoricalsociety.org. Or complete the following form and return with your check to: Cranford Historical Society, 38 Springfield Ave., Cranford NJ 07016

For more information about joining the Cranford Historical Society, call its office at 908-276-0082 or e-mail [email protected].