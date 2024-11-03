Cranford High Schools offers Career Pathways in engineering and biomedical careers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford High School students are getting a head start in careers in engineering by learning to do things such as design and build bridges while other students interested in biomedical careers are witnessing surgeries and listening to presentations by medical experts.

The 43 engineering students are part of the C.T.E. Engineering Academy and the 32 health science students are members of the Biomedical Career Academy, both offered at Cranford High School.

Both programs were added three years ago to replace the high school’s Science Academy, which evolved into the two innovative programs, said Lisa R. Hayeck, Cranford’s supervisor of Science and Applied Technology K-12 and CTE coordinator Biomedical and Engineering. The students all take college-level courses at Cranford High School and then receive college credit, once they pass an exam offered by Rutgers University for the Biomedical Career Academy and the New Jersey Institute of Technology for the C.T.E. Engineering Academy, she said.

“While the Science Academy has been an integral part of CHS for 20 years, it has been a rewarding experience to evolve the academy into a comprehensive career-focused program,” said Hayeck, who is also a CHS alum. “This transformation offers students a wealth of real-world experiences, rigorous coursework that provides college credit, interactions with industry professionals, competitions, career fairs and numerous other opportunities. The academy enables students to explore their career interests at a deeper level, helping to ignite their passions and clarify their future life goals.”

“Taking the NJIT Engineering course at CHS is really helping me figure out what I want to do for a career,” said junior Ryleigh Cucculo, a student in the Engineering Academy. “The opportunity to hear guest speakers and participate in engineering competitions has given me a real idea of what it could look like to pursue a career in the engineering field.”

Cranford eighth-graders who are interested in engineering and health science can write essays about their interest in either field to apply to the C.T.E. Engineering Academy or the Biomedical Career Academy.

“Basically, what we are trying to do is give students exposure to different careers in the fields that we think they might be interested in and just letting them explore their interest through competition and guest speakers and coursework,” Hayeck said. “They benefit from the program a few different ways; they walk out with college credit and explored careers in the field.”

Engineering students also get exposed to robotics, civil engineering and mechanical engineering, she said. In the engineering program, students compete in bridge-building competitions where they design bridges using a 3D printer or even out of tongue depressors.

In the biomedical program, students attend the Rutgers University Health Science Career Fair, a virtual medical conference, a live surgery at Liberty Science Center and join a high school medical careers club.

The Biomedical Academy at CHS provides students with many opportunities and classes to broaden their understanding of science and health care, said junior Anna Mutti. “The course Dynamics of Healthcare covered more than 40 healthcare careers in depth, allowing me to gain further insight into my future. We have even been able to attend the Healthcare Career Fair at Rutgers. Through this program, I was inspired to volunteer at RWJ Hospital, which is affiliated with Rutgers. The courses at CHS have not only expanded my knowledge but allowed me to find my passions and pursuits in my future career.”

“The Biomedical Career Academy has significantly impacted my education and career goals,” said sophomore Natalia Reguera. “It has allowed me to pursue my dream of becoming a doctor by providing a strong foundation in medicine, college credit and fostering my love for science.

“I am surrounded with peers with similar goals and teachers that have an incredible foundation in medicine and science,” Reguera said. “The Biomedical Academy has given me great opportunities to speak with professionals, such as Dr. Erica Gross, a pediatric surgeon and participate in donations for hospitals. Overall, this has been a valuable tool in shaping my career path, meeting others and expanding my education.”

Cranford High School students have “an edge over their peers at other high schools,” said Hayeck. “This initiative presents an exceptional opportunity for our students to engage with professionals across various fields, participate in college-level coursework, compete in relevant competitions and attend real-world experiences, such as live surgeries. Such experiences allow students to explore their career interests before enrolling in college and selecting a major.”

Rutgers University and NJIT provide Rutgers Cranford with the curriculum and syllabus as well as the textbook they need to buy for the college courses, Hayeck said. “They also tell us what students need to know for the test and our teachers take it from there.”

CHS teachers Jennifer Hueston, Juliana Perello and Josh Rosenblum are program advisors, who are approved RU & NJIT instructors in their respective areas. The teachers meet with the administrative team from Rutgers and NJIT once per year, she said.

The growth of these programs underscores our commitment to providing meaningful pathways for exploration and development in their future careers, Hayeck noted.

Photos Courtesy of Allison Freeman