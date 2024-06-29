Cranford High School’s Class of 2024 graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The Class of 2024 was off to a unique start, as they were all freshman during the pandemic. Their special graduation day was also put off an hour later, due to the heat advisory. Finally, it was their time to shine.

Prior to the commencement activities, Emily Alissia Lassen said she was excited to finally graduate. She said, “It was difficult to start (due to the pandemic), but it got easier.” She’ll be attending Delaware Valley and studying small animal science.

Sofia Ligo said, “It’s a long time coming.” She will be attending Rowan University and studying biomedical engineering.

Julia Lee said, “I was scared in the past, but growing up is a blessing, not a curse. There’s more to life than being a teenager.” She is going to cosmetology school.

Brandon Quach said, “I’m happy, relieved, excited, a little nervous.” He’ll be studying finance, with a minor in marketing at Rutgers.

Evan Shuster said, “I thought I’d be more scared. I’m happy. Excited to see what’s next.” He will be studying finance with a minor in entrepreneurship at Rowan University.

The Cranford High School Band and Orchestra began the ceremony performing “Pomp and Circumstance.” Presentation of Colors from Cranford VFW Post No. 335 followed, and then the “Pledge of Allegiance,” led by Violette Zavadsky, vice president, Class of 2024; Ethan Orr, treasurer, Class of 2024; and Shane Hamblin, secretary, Class of 2024. The national anthem was performed by Cranford High School Concert Choir.

Lily Goodwin, president, Class of 2024, said, “The bond we have all created in these past four years is amazing and I truly think it’s stranger than most, because we all were going through similar experiences with COVID. Entering high school during the pandemic was probably one of the scariest and hardest things that could’ve happened to us during freshman year. But look at us now! We overcame and now we are all here graduating. Let your starting goal be happiness.”

Principal Mark Cantagallo also spoke at the commencement address. He compared the story of “Wicked” to high school and how the song “Defying Gravity” is so important to him. “It’s inspiring to me,” he said. “The song is about inspiring people to do great things. There are going to be obstacles. Class of 2024, you have no limits. You can defy gravity. There is no person that can keep you down.”

Superintendent Scott Rubin said, “Today we gather to celebrate a significant milestone in the lives of these remarkable students. Graduation is a time-honored tradition that marks the end of one chapter and the exciting beginning of another. We are so proud of each and every one of you. Please know that your Cranford School District family will always be here to support you.”

Kurt Petschow Jr., president of the Cranford Board of Education, said, “It takes a village to raise a kid. Cranford has a great village. Class of 2024, good luck in all your endeavors. Have a safe summer with all your friends and family.”

Alexa Roemer, salutatorian, Class of 2024, said, “It’s hard to believe that we’ve finally made it to this moment. Strike a chord with a passion that ignites you, a courage that steels you and an originality that grounds you. Settle into the thrum of life and remember that your next symphony is waiting for you.”

Aidan Karant, valedictorian, Class of 2024, said, “Today is a time to be grateful for all opportunities and support that we have had during our four years here at Cranford High. It is also a time to reflect on our journey through high school. Freshman year was most definitely an experience to remember. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and virtual school, many of us made the best of it. I urge you all to seek out challenges and find success in the things that you’re passionate about.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta