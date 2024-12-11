Cranford High School named to Advanced Placement School Honor Roll

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — College Board announced that Cranford High School has been named to the 2024 Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll, earning “Gold with Access.” Cranford is one of four comprehensive public high schools in the state to earn this recognition.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access to all students. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

“We are proud to be recognized as a ‘Gold with Access’ school on the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll,” said Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Brian Heineman. “One of the keys to our success at CHS is that we aren’t just catering to the top students. Every student in Cranford gets an opportunity to succeed.”

Recently, the administration teamed up with the counseling department to review the results of the PSATs and AP Potential Report. Counselors can see where students’ strengths are and encourage them to take an AP class that matches those skills. This practice has helped expose as many students as possible to college-level courses.

“It’s our philosophy,” said CHS Principal Mark Cantagallo. “We want to provide the best education for our students and we want to make sure as many students reach their potential as possible.”

“We encourage every student to challenge themselves throughout their high school career,” added Cantagallo. “This award means so much because it reflects student success across the board.”

CHS offers 29 AP classes to students. In May of 2024, 351 CHS students took at least one AP exam and of those exams, 321 students earned a 3 or better, or 91.5%, which is required to receive college credit. This is the best percentage in CHS’s recorded history.

College Board’s AP Program enables students to pursue college-level studies – with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement or both – while still in high school. Through AP courses students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments and see many sides of an issue – skills that prepare them for college and beyond.

For schools to be recognized on the AP School Honor Roll, they must have 40 percent or more of the graduating class take at least one AP exam during high school; 25 percent or more score a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam; and 2 percent or more of the graduating class took five or more AP exams during high school, with at least one of those exams taken in ninth or tenth grade. Schools that earn the Access Award show a high percentage of takers who are underrepresented minority and/or low-income students, mirroring the school’s overall student demographics.

“This is an amazing credit to the teachers, students and the community and a testament to the fact that the hard work they have put in from kindergarten to now culminated with this national recognition,” said Cantagallo.

Photos Courtesy of Rose Pezzuti