Cranford High School and Lincoln School’s Unsung Heroes are recognized

CRANFORD, NJ — Ashley Sremcevic, a senior at Lincoln School, and Sean Hanna, a senior at Cranford High School, were honored by the Union County School Boards Association with the Unsung Heroes Award on March 12 at Kean University. This prestigious award recognizes a senior from each high school in Union County who is making outstanding contributions to their schools and community.

School counselor Vanessa Velazquez, who nominated Sremcevic, highlighted her unwavering drive to excel and her commitment to making a meaningful impact on the world around her.

‭“Having worked closely with Ashley, it is very clear that she is the type of person who has the potential to make a community stronger,” said Velazquez. “This well-deserved recognition highlights her commitment to learning and the positive impact she has on those around her.”

Sremcevic has dedicated herself to service, participating in activities such as wrapping gifts for families in need during Christmas, donating to food pantries and volunteering at day care centers. She is currently working at‬ the YMCA, through her work study program, where she provides aftercare for students during‬ the week and coaches sports on Saturdays, further showcasing her leadership and commitment‬ to others.‬

Hanna, Unsung Hero at CHS, was nominated by supervisor JoAnn Sei and school counselors Gretchen Lenehan and Catherine Gallo. They spoke about his determination, resilience and compassion for others.

At the awards ceremony, Principal Mark Cantagallo said, “Sean consistently displays an unwavering commitment to his work, always challenging himself and pushing beyond his comfort zone. He participates in extracurricular activities, takes college-level courses, and relentlessly pursues his dream of becoming a firefighter.”

“Through it all, he has remained a positive peer role model,” Cantagallo added.

Hanna is also a volunteer EMT, showcasing his deep passion and commitment to helping others.

“Both students are incredibly deserving of this recognition, as they embody the values and vision that have the power to shape a brighter future,” said Superintendent of Schools Scott Rubin. “Their passion, character and accomplishments are a source of pride for the entire Cranford Public Schools community.”

Photo Courtesy of Rose Pezzuti