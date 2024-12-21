Cranford Girl Scout Troop spreads holiday cheer with pajama and book drive

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — In the spirit of the holiday season, Cranford Brownie Troop 40400, part of the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Council, hosted its fourth annual Holiday Movie Night at the Cranford Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The event welcomed more than 300 Girl Scouts and their families across three theaters and collected 134 pajamas and 80 books for The Pajama Program, an initiative that provides children in need with a new pair of pajamas and a book to ensure a cozy bedtime.

Brownie Scouts Emelia LaPlaca and Bethany Williams said, “It feels really good to know we’re helping kids like us. Every time we see the pajamas and books, we think about how happy the kids will be when they get them.”

This cherished project began when Troop 40400 were Daisy Scouts in Kindergarten, earning their orange (Mari) petal, which focuses on being “responsible for what I say and do.” The troop paired this lesson with a showing of a holiday movie, chosen for its themes of kindness and acceptance as the characters realize the value of differences. Inspired to make the event impactful for their community, the troop introduced a pajama and book drive to benefit local children in need.

That first Holiday Movie Night, in December 2021, drew 161 attendees and collected 68 pairs of pajamas and 57 books. Since then, the event has grown significantly, becoming a hallmark of holiday giving for Cranford Girl Scouts and their families.

By 2022, the event expanded to feature multiple holiday movies and additional theater space. In 2023, an option for older Girl Scouts was introduced and the event expanded to three theaters. This year continued with three theaters, offering a mix of holiday-themed films suitable for various age groups. Plans are already underway to explore new movie options for next year in collaboration with the Cranford Theater.

The event has also become a valuable service-learning opportunity for Troop 40400. Through time, the girls have taken on more responsibilities, from separating pajamas and books to this year independently removing pajamas from hangers, balancing book weights for packing, and organizing donations with efficiency and pride.

“The holiday season is a perfect time to think about others and give back to our community,” said Corinne LaPlaca and Lisa Williams, co-leaders of Troop 40400. “It’s inspiring to see the generosity of Girl Scouts and their families who come out every year to support children in need. This project not only helps children in need but also provides a meaningful experience for students in our community.”

This annual project has far-reaching benefits for the community. Donations of pajamas and books were distributed to families in Union County through The Pajama Program, with support from Dr. Wendy Menneg-Lyubarsky of Cranford, who has championed this program for more than a decade. Students from NuView Academy, part of the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey, also participated by sorting and labeling donations with the guidance of Lisa Williams, co-leader of Troop 40400 and principal of the school. The sorting process reinforced vocational and social skills emphasized in daily learning, and similar efforts were also implemented at Future Foundations Academy, where Williams previously served as vice principal.

The event also supported local businesses, with ticket and concession sales benefiting the Cranford Theater. Cranford Theater owner Doreen Sayegh and her team went above and beyond to accommodate the troop’s unique needs and ensure the event’s success.

As the event continues to grow, Troop 40400 is excited to expand its impact and further enrich the experience for Girl Scouts and the communities they support. Plans for next year’s event include exploring new movie options and engaging even more families in the joy of giving.

Photos Courtesy of GSHNJ Brownie Troop 40400