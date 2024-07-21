Cranford gets money for downtown improvements

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford was awarded $2.7 million in the New Jersey Fiscal Year 2025 state budget for revitalization and pedestrianization projects in the downtown area.

The money will be used to allocate financial resources to enhance accessibility, improve safety, refine the functionality and increase the vibrancy of Downtown public spaces and provide flood mitigation remedies to businesses in the Downtown, according to a press release from the township.

In the past year, the Cranford Downtown Management Corporation Board has been seeking the views of stakeholders and working with a planning firm to identify priority improvements for the Downtown.

The effort identified opportunities to unify and expand public spaces in the heart of Cranford’s downtown to benefit local businesses and residents of all ages while improving the pedestrian connections and experience with focus on accessibility and safety.

The last major infrastructure improvement for the Downtown was approved nearly four decades ago.

“At the start of COVID, Cranford took a number of temporary measures to increase outdoor public gathering spaces downtown,” said Cranford Mayor Brian Andrews. “This state funding will allow us to create additional permanent gathering locations for residents and visitors to enjoy, boost our local small businesses and improve pedestrian safety. Thank you to New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari, Assemblywoman Linda Carter and Gov. Phil Murphy for supporting our Downtown.”

“The last major investment in our Downtown was almost 40 years ago,” said Cranford Township Commissioner and DMC liaison Kathleen Miller Prunty. “This planned streetscape improvement project is exciting and an important reinvestment in our Downtown to make sure Cranford remains competitive and a desirable destination for shoppers and businesses.”

“The DMC staff and board have long seen the need for improved public gathering spaces within Cranford’s downtown – spaces that allow for community gatherings, bolster local businesses, improve pedestrian safety and increase accessibility to all,” said Kristen Mider, the DMC Board chairperson. “The ever-growing popularity of our downtown as a destination – to dine, to shop, to attend the multitude of special events organized by the DMC office – makes this a logical next step. We’re grateful the state understands the importance of supporting New Jersey’s small downtown economies and improving safety and accessibility for all.”

“This is a great opportunity for our community,” said Cranford DMC Director Caren Demyen. “Cranford has long since recognized the importance of the Downtown. Back in 1985, we became the first community in New Jersey to create a Special Improvement District. I’m grateful for this support as we continue to serve our business owners, property owners and residents.”

With this funding secured, Cranford will launch a broader public outreach campaign to solicit views and feedback from additional residents, Downtown business and property owners, and a range of township boards and committees, including the Complete Streets Committee, the Shade Tree Commission, Environmental Commission and Green Team. Cranford has already conducted a traffic study of potential improvements and will review the findings with the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Photos by Joe Ungaro