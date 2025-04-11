Cranford Fire Department is selling autism T-shirts as a fundraiser

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Fire Department will once again support “National Autism Acceptance Month” throughout April by wearing custom T-shirts and by lighting up fire headquarters blue.

According to Chief Dan Czeh, “The Cranford Fire Department fully supports the autistic community and will do whatever possible to show love and support to those affected by this developmental disability. While this initiative started as an awareness campaign, it’s more about acceptance. We need to come together as a community and accept and celebrate autistic people as they are.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults in the United States today. Most children are still being diagnosed after age four, though autism can be reliably diagnosed as early as age two. “We all know someone who is affected by autism. We can only imagine the challenges they face and how difficult life is for them and for their parents. Hopefully, we can have a positive impact and let the autistic community feel the love and acceptance they deserve.”

The Puzzle Piece T-Shirt will be available for purchase via Venmo @Cranford-Local or by visiting Cranford Fire Headquarters at 7 Springfield Ave. The cost of the shirt is $25. Proceeds will go towards local charities. If purchasing a shirt in person, have exact change. Checks will also be accepted and must be made out to Cranford FMBA Local 37.

