Cranford Elks Lodge No. 2006 installs officers for 2025-2026 term

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Elks Lodge No. 2006 had its installation of officers for the 2025-2026 year during a public ceremony on Saturday, March 22. The newly installed officers are Exalted Ruler Adam Smith, Esteemed Leading Knight Natalie Stevens, Esteemed Loyal Knight Steve Jaskowak, Esteemed Lecturing Knight Miguel Quinones, Secretary Anna DiFabio, Treasurer Joe O’Brien, Esquire Melissa Hoffman, Chaplain Alisha Lardieri, Tiler John Smith, Inner Guard Collin Mayer, 1-Year Trustee Michael Gedman, 2-Year Trustee Carl Gaspar, 3-Year Trustee Bob Bruns, 4-Year Trustee Kevin Carney and 5-Year Trustee Andis Kalnins.

The installation ceremony was conducted by District Deputy Hank Bedlivy, who was joined by Vice President Jonathan Joshua, Past District Deputy Mark Dunnder, Past District Deputy Carmel Kretchmer, Past District Deputy Dan Kretchmer, Vice President Elect Steve Grote and Past Exalted Rulers Krste Donovski, Rich Clark, Kevin Sargent, Audrey Smith, Ken Boudreau, and John Kretchmer. Their presence emphasized the strong leadership and support within the Elks community.

Founded in 1871, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is the largest fraternal organization in the country, with a network of over 2,100 local lodges. The Elks are dedicated to fostering American patriotism, promoting camaraderie, and serving communities through various benevolent programs. Since its establishment in 1956, the Cranford Elks Lodge No. 2006 has contributed significant time and resources to supporting special needs children, youth scholarships, active and retired military personnel and patriotic initiatives.

For more information about the Elks and how to join, visit www.elks.org.

Photo Courtesy of Melissa Hoffman