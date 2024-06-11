Cranford Elks Lodge No. 2006 installs new officers

CRANFORD, NJ — On Saturday, March 30, in a public event, the Cranford Elks Lodge No. 2006 had its installation of officers for the 2024-2025 year.

This year’s officers are Exalted Ruler Adam Smith, Esteemed Leading Knight Michael Weinstein, Esteemed Lecturing Knight Natalie Stevens, Esteemed Loyal Knight Steve Jaskowak, Secretary Anna DiFabio, Treasurer Joe O’Brien, Esquire Melissa Hoffman, Chaplain Alisha Lardieri, Tiler John Smith, Inner Guard Collin Mayer, First-Year Trustee Kevin McGeehan, Second-Year Trustee Michael Gedman, Third-Year Trustee Carl Gaspar, Fourth-Year Trustee Bob Bruns and Fifth-Year Trustee Kevin Carney.

The ceremony was presided over by Past District Deputy Mark Dunnder, who was joined by Past District Deputy Howie Proctor, District Deputy Dan Kretchmer, Past District Vice President Mike Gedman, District Vice President Hank Bedlivy, Past Exalted Ruler Audrey Smith, Past Exalted Ruler Ken Boudreau and Past Exalted Ruler John Kretchmer.

Founded in 1871, The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is the largest fraternal organization in the Country with a network of more than 2,100 local lodges. The pillars of their mission are to quicken the spirit of American patriotism, cultivate good fellowship and to serve people and communities through benevolent programs. Since its inception in 1956, The Cranford Elks have donated thousands of dollars and time benefiting special needs children, youth scholarships, active and retired military and patriotic programs. For more information about the Elks and how to join, visit elks.org.

Photo Courtesy of Melissa Hoffman