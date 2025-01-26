Cranford community hosts its annual Rev. Dr. MLK Jr. Birthday Commemoration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday was recently celebrated at Calvary Tabernacle.

After Pastor Connie Salerno welcomed the congregation, the words of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech were played on video. The Cranford Police Honor Guard came forward and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Pastor Clem Salerno introduced Sheldon Edmond, who sang the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Rabbi Paul Kerbel of Temple Beth El Mekor Chayim and president of the Cranford Clergy Council gave the invocation. Kerbel spoke about growing up in the south. In 1963, when he was 5 years old, he had to get a notarized letter to say he was white. “You either go to a white school or a black school,” he said.

Kerbel also talked about being born 10 days after the temple bombing in Atlanta and how it strengthened the civil rights cause.

Mayor Dr. Terrence Curran spoke of King’s teachings and how they are still relevant today. “I’m gonna be honest,” he said. “When I was a young man, we really didn’t learn much in high school or college about civil rights.” He spoke about black veterans who fought in World War II who weren’t given rights.

“Dr. King spoke often of poverty,” he said. “The curse of poverty has no justice in our world today. His teachings remind us we have the power to create change. Let us remember, together we change.”

Following scripture readings from the Rev. Andrew Kruger and Fr. Marc Vicari, the Rev. Kathryn Irwin introduced the Dr. King keynote speaker, Charlene Walker.

Walker is executive director of Faith in New Jersey and the CEO of Audacity to Change LLC, a consulting company committed to changing the world.

“It is my delight and honor to introduce speaker Charlene Walker,” said Irwin. “Charlene is a person who exudes love in all she does. Charlene loves speaking out for those who need to be heard.”

Walker took the stage and said, “Every year, when Martin Luther King Day comes, I dread it. We have embraced a white-washed Martin Luther King. Dr. King was an agitator. He called us to act differently. Right now, we have so much uncertainty, we are scared of what the future looks like.”

Continuing, she said, “This year, for me, has been one of the most transformational years. I went to El Salvador. There were people from all over the globe. One of the things I was struck by was the power of faith in El Salvador. We often think martyrdom means we must die. What I learned is it means to witness. Challenge those in power to see things differently. New Jersey is a state full of immigrants. Immigrants pay $1.3 billion dollars toward and they can’t reap benefits. We need to tell the truth more. What would Dr. King say at this moment? Are we having difficult conversations? Are we speaking out? People don’t want to hear the difficult truth but that takes bravery. Loving thy neighbor requires all of us to work together. This Martin Luther King Day, I hope people run toward each other. How can I make your life better? I hope that each and every one of you wants to see that dream that Dr. Martin Luther King pulled forward. Make sure the poor have everything they could. That we actually build a loving community. The time for action is now. We have to speak boldly and fiercely. We’re gonna leave this place ready to rise up.”

Richard Brown was honored with The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award from the Cranford Clergy Council.

Brown served as director of Monarch Housing Association for 25 years. He is currently serving as chairperson of Bridges Outreach in Summit. Their mission is to end homelessness. Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in American studies.

He said he grew up in the south as well – as did Rev. Kerbel. “They didn’t broadcast King’s speech,” he said. “It was a liberating moment for me. I had to repair the world. If we don’t, who will? Facts about homelessness – no one chooses to be homeless. No one chooses to sleep outside. Many homeless work but cannot afford housing. Many have limited income. Many are people who were victims of domestic violence. Many are veterans who came home and have no place to live. This is a broken system. Think about what we can do to change the world and make it better. Let’s find a way to build that community. Let’s live in a place for all of us.”

Photos Courtesy of Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta