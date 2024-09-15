Cranford Community Center pre-K programs help develop gross motor skills

CRANFORD, NJ — Gross motor skills are an important part of development for young children. The Cranford Community Center is offering an array of programs for children in the preschool age group to assist in developing gross motor skills through fun, engaging classes. Registration is open now for fall classes on Community Pass.

• Education Through Dance KinderTots, developed by Kinderdance International, is a 30-minute program, designed for ages 2 through 3 to develop dance skills, gross motor skills, movement creativity, physical development, body awareness and communication skills, while reinforcing colors, numbers and shapes. Trained dance teachers/instructors ensure a learning environment that is fun, safe, and full of care. Fall session is Tuesdays, from Sept. 24 through Dec. 10, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. A winter session will run Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through March 18, 2025. The Cranford resident fee is $185 and the non-resident fee is $210. Class size is a minimum of six children and a maximum of 15 children.

• Education Through Dance, for ages 4 through 6, is a developmental co-ed dance and movement program teaching multi-sequenced steps and expressive movements to form complete dances. Dancers also learn the basics of ballet, tap, imagery and creative modern movement. Kinderdance International instructors work to build each child’s self-esteem and independence. This program helps develop dance and motor skills, mind/body movement creativity and fitness. It is open to boys and girls ages 4 through 6. The fall session runs Tuesdays, from Sept. 24 through Dec. 10, from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. The winter session runs Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through March 18, 2025, from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. The Cranford resident fee is $185 and the non-resident fee is $210. Class size is a minimum of six children and a maximum of 15 children.

• Preschool Arts & Crafts, offered in the morning or afternoon, will nurture gross motor skills through creativity. There is no need to be crafty – developing skills such as cutting, painting, gluing, coloring and, most of all, creativity will be addressed. This program is designed for ages 3 through 4, and is Thursdays, from Sept. 26 through Dec. 5. There is no class on Nov. 28. The morning session is 10 to 11 a.m. and the afternoon session is 1 to 2 p.m. Winter program dates are Thursdays, from Jan. 9 through March 13, 2025. The Cranford resident fee is $85 and the non-resident fee is $110. Class size is a minimum of six children and a maximum of 10 children. A parent or guardian must attend.

• For parents looking for a craft program later in the day, Craft Club: Clever Crafters is happening on Fridays, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for children ages 3 to 4. Clever crafters will embark on a creative adventure, exploring various materials and techniques to create their own unique masterpieces. Each week, dive into a new theme, from colorful collages to whimsical wovens. Experienced instructors from Saturday’s Child Kid’s Club will guide the children through hands-on projects, encouraging their imagination and creativity, while focusing on developing fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination through hands-on activities, and self-expression. This program runs Fridays, from Sept. 27 through Nov. 15. The winter session is Fridays, from Jan. 10 through Feb. 28, 2025. The Cranford resident fee is $225 and the non-resident fee $250. All supplies are included. A parent or guardian must attend.

These programs are complemented with other prekindergarten programs offered through the Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave. View the latest brochure online at www.cranfordrecreation.org. Register online at register.communitypass.net/cranford or in person at the Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave. For more information, visit in person, email [email protected] or call 908-709-7283.

Photo Courtesy of Cranford Recreation and Parks Department