Cranford celebrates National Week of the Young Child

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Calvary Nursery School & Child Care welcomed staff, children and families of Helen K. Baldwin Nursery School and St. Michael’s Early Childhood Program on Holly Street for its annual Block Party & Ice Cream Social in celebration of the “Week of the Young Child” today.

As part of the national celebrations across the country, organized by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, these three programs from Cranford’s early childhood community united for a special hands-on event featuring a petting zoo, Bubble Show, a “Celebration of Literacy” obstacle course run Lauren Antolino, the Head of Children’s Services at the Cranford Public Library and the Cranford Township Police and Fire departments with their vehicles for more than 350 children to explore.

Cranford Mayor Brian Andrews said, “We know how important early education is for future success. Cranford is blessed to have so many wonderful institutions to help our children learn, grow, and have fun. Thank you to Calvary Nursery School & Child Care, Helen K. Baldwin Nursery School and St. Michael’s Early Childhood Program for recognizing the Week of the Young Child and all you do every day for our community and families.”

“Experts tell us that 90% of all brain development occurs by the age of 5. The experiences our young children encounter during this time shape their future learning and development,” said Stacy Nick, director of CNSCC. “This fun event is a great way to recognize the importance of early learning for all young children and to bring Cranford together to recognize those who dedicate their lives to working with them.”

Young children and their families depend upon high-quality education and care, both of which bring lasting benefits to the community. The “Week of the Young Child” is a time to recognize the importance of early learning and early literacy and to celebrate the teachers and policies that bring early childhood education to young children.

Photos Courtesy of Stacy Nick