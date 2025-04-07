Cranford Board of Education awards bids for kindergarten classroom additions

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Public Schools has announced that the district has awarded all bids in regard to the kindergarten classroom additions. With construction set to begin this spring, the district is on track to complete the work in time for the 2026-27 school year.

Most recently, the Board of Education awarded a contract to The Bennett Company to complete the kindergarten classroom additions and interior renovations needed at Brookside Place, Bloomingdale Avenue, Walnut Avenue and Hillside Avenue schools. In December, it also awarded a contract for onsite construction management services to Epic Management Inc.

In January 2024, Cranford residents approved a $75 million bond referendum that would bring much-need upgrades to all eight schools, including the space that is needed for full-day, tuition-free kindergarten. The additions and renovations are set to break ground in the spring.

“We are pleased to share with the community that we have remained within budget thus far and are currently on time to complete the kindergarten additions before the 2026-27 school year,” said business administrator Robert Carfagno.

Bond funding can’t be used for staffing and other operational costs, so a second question on the general election ballot in November 2025 would ask for additional funding to support the kindergarten program in the annual budget going forward. More information will be shared with the community about this important step in the process.

For the most up-to-date information about the upcoming vote, bidding and construction, visit www.cranfordschools.org/vote.

“We are committed to keeping the entire community informed throughout this process,” said Superintendent of School Scott Rubin. “This is an exciting time for Cranford Public Schools and is truly positioning our district and students for future success.”