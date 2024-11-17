Cranford appoints new police chief following retirement of Greco

CRANFORD, NJ — In a unanimous vote, the Cranford Township Committee appointed Capt. Matthew Nazzaro to lead the Cranford Police Department, following the retirement of Chief Ryan Greco.

Nazzaro will assume the office on Sunday, Dec. 1, and will work closely with Greco on the transition. Mayor Brian Andrews spoke about the Township Committee’s selection process and decision. “The police chief plays a vital role keeping our community safe and leading our exceptional Police Department.” said Andrews. “Our entire Township Committee participated in the selection process, which included a written component and in-person interviews. We were blessed to have multiple strong candidates from within the Department. Congratulations to Capt. Matthew Nazzaro, who has done a tremendous amount for our township already and will continue to serve Cranford proudly.”

Nazzaro expressed his thanks to the Township Committee and members of the Police Department. “The Cranford Police Department is home to the finest officers in the state. It’s a great honor to lead this exceptional team as the next chief of police,” said Nazarro. “My goal is to ensure that our workforce has the tools, support and dynamic training to serve our community as new challenges emerge.”

The Township Committee and Township Administrator Lavona Patterson conducted a thorough and rigorous candidate selection process over the course of several months to reach a decision. “We are beyond appreciative of the talented and outstanding pool of candidates that participated in this demanding interview process. Capt. Nazzaro has shown exemplary professionalism throughout his 22-year career in Cranford and we look forward to working with him as the next chief of police,” said Patterson.

Public Safety Commissioner Paul A. Gallo spoke about incoming Nazzaro’s broad range of experience in various divisions as he rose through the ranks. “I’ve always been a champion of hard work, self-improvement and community service,” said Gallo. “Capt. Nazzaro wholeheartedly exemplifies these attributes, with his start in service to Cranford as a member of Cranford’s First Aid Squad, moving to the Police Department as a communications officer. Captain Nazzaro now brings his experience in patrol, as a school resource officer, and administrative and operations leadership as a captain, to his new role as chief,” added Gallo.

Andrews expressed appreciation for Greco’s many years of service to Cranford, particularly his initiatives and commitment supporting community relations. “We thank Chief Ryan Greco for his 25 years of service in the Cranford Police Department. Some of the hallmarks of the chief’s tenure are a strong focus on community engagement, cultivating a superb group of next-generation leaders in the department and stepping up when Cranford needed him. Our community owes him a debt and wishes him well in retirement,” said Andrews.

