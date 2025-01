Cranford 2025 mayoral appointments are listed

Connect on Linked in

CRANFORD, NJ — At Cranford’s reorganization meeting on Saturday, Jan. 4, the following mayoral appointments were listed for 2025:

Emergency Management Council

Public Safety Commissioner Kathleen Miller Prunty

Mayor Terrence Curran

Business Administrator/CFO Lavona Patterson

Police Chief Matthew Nazzaro, coordinator

Police Capt. Christopher Polito, deputy coordinator

Superintendent of Public Works Ryan Elliot, deputy coordinator

Consultant Michael Callahan

Fire Inspector Tom Hannen III

Construction Code Official Gary Junkroft

Registered Environmental Health Specialist Monika Koscova-Jencik

Fire Battalion Chief Matt Lubin

Consultant Ron Marotta

Community representative Shaun Rees

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Rubin

TV35 representative Don Smith

Historic Preservation Advisory Board

Gina Black, commissioner/liaison

Stephen Price, chairperson

Kinney Clark, vice chairperson

Thomas Connolly

Sarah Oliver

Bridget Byrnes

Daniela D’Amato

Scott Fazzini

Dr. Teresa Oettinger Montani

Christopher McDonough Nancy Price

Accepting the resignation of Steve Saltzman

Environmental Commission

Gina Black, commissioner/liaison

Ronald Margulis, chairperson

Jay Stevens

Accepting the resignation of Juan Carlos Nordelo

Planning Board

Mayor Terrence Curran

Michael Callahan

Dennis Geier

Julie Didzbalis

David Leber, alternate No. 1

Steven Dunn, alternate No. 2

Board of Education Liaison

Deputy Mayor Paul A. Gallo

Commissioner Gina Black

Library Board

Brian Andrews, commissioner/liaison

Elizabeth Rees

Note: This list represents new mayoral appointments. This is not the entire list for those serving on these boards/committees.