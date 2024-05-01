Cracking the Code: Students solve their way through the Great Math Egg Hunt

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Calling all math whizzes! Students in Alicia Scipioni’s second-grade class at Franklin Elementary School recently embarked on an egg-cellent adventure unlike any other – The Great Math Egg Hunt!

This innovative twist on the classic Easter tradition combined the thrill of the hunt with the challenge of sharpening math skills. Twenty colorful eggs were hidden, each containing a math problem derived from the standards Scipioni’s class has covered so far this year.

Working together in pairs, the students transformed into math detectives, eagerly searching for the hidden eggs. Once an egg was found, the excitement didn’t stop. Students put their teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test, collaborating to crack the code within each egg by solving the hidden math problem.

“The Great Math Egg Hunt was a fantastic way for my students to review key math concepts in a fun and engaging way,” Scipioni said. “The excitement of the hunt, combined with the challenge of solving the problems, kept them motivated and actively learning.”

This creative approach to math review demonstrates the dedication of Franklin Elementary School’s teachers to making learning enjoyable and interactive for their students. The Great Math Egg Hunt is sure to inspire other educators to find innovative ways to make math a subject for exploration and discovery.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lampert