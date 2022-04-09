Westfield Area YMCA early learning students host ‘Souper’ Bowl

UNION COUNTY, NJ — All of the Westfield Area YMCA preschool, full-day early learning and kindergarten classes recently participated in the annual “Souper” Bowl. This was a great way for the children to learn about numbers and the concept of social responsibility.

Students brought in soup cans and used them to vote for the team they thought would win the big game. In the process, they practiced using tally marks, counting and sorting. Five hundred sixty-three cans of soup were then donated to the Westfield Food Pantry.

Photo Courtesy of Marla Itzkin