Westfield Area YMCA early learning students host ‘Souper’ Bowl

Jill Koerber and Lorraine Wolski’s Westfield Area YMCA full-day kindergarten voted with their soup cans that the Rams would win over the Bengals 43 to 41 in the Super Bowl. The 563 cans collected by all of the classes were donated to the Westfield Food Pantry.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — All of the Westfield Area YMCA preschool, full-day early learning and kindergarten classes recently participated in the annual “Souper” Bowl. This was a great way for the children to learn about numbers and the concept of social responsibility.

Students brought in soup cans and used them to vote for the team they thought would win the big game. In the process, they practiced using tally marks, counting and sorting. Five hundred sixty-three cans of soup were then donated to the Westfield Food Pantry.

