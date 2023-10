Voter registration is set for Oct. 17

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of Elections reminds residents that Tuesday, Oct. 17, is the deadline for voter registration for the 2023 general election. Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“There are multiple options for residents to register to vote in time for the upcoming election,” said Union County Board of Elections administrator Nicole DiRado. “Those eligible to vote can apply online, by mail or in person in order to register.”

The Union County Board of Elections office is open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to accept voter registration forms. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the voter registration deadline, the Board of Elections Office will remain open until 9 p.m. to receive forms.

Municipal clerk offices can also provide and accept voter registration forms.

Voter registration forms in both English and Spanish can also be downloaded from the Union County Board of Elections website at www.ucnj.org/boe/voter-registration-information. Be sure to print and sign the form before returning.

To register online, eligible residents should visit voter.svrs.nj.gov/register and follow online voter registration instructions. The county commissioner of registration will notify you if your application is accepted. If it is not accepted, you will be notified on how to complete and/or correct the application.

You can register to vote if:

• You are a U.S. citizen;

• You will be 18 years old by the next election;

• You will be a resident of the state and county for 30 days before

the election; and

• You are not currently serving a sentence because of a felony conviction.

As of March 17, 2020, persons currently on parole or probation are entitled to vote.

To receive a voter registration form by mail, call the Board of Elections at 908-527-4123.