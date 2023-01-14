US attorney reaches settlement with NJ Transit regarding ADA compliance

NEWARK, NJ — The U.S. attorney’s office has reached a comprehensive settlement with New Jersey Transit Corp. to resolve allegations that NJ Transit violated the civil rights of people with disabilities by failing to operate a paratransit service that complied with the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Dec. 22.

The ADA requires public entities such as NJ Transit to provide accessible public transportation to people with disabilities, including providing a paratransit system that is comparable to the transportation services provided to individuals without disabilities. Under the agreement, NJ Transit must ensure that its paratransit system, Access Link, eliminates capacity constraints that significantly limit the availability of transit services to ADA paratransit–eligible persons. The U.S. attorney’s office found that NJ Transit’s Access Link subjected a significant number of ADA paratransit–eligible riders to excessively long trips, late pickups, late drop-offs and excessive telephone hold times.

“Without equal access to public transportation, people with disabilities are deprived the opportunity to engage in society on an equal basis,” Sellinger said. “This agreement removes discriminatory barriers by ensuring that thousands of Americans with disabilities have equal access to public transportation throughout New Jersey.”

NJ Transit has committed to making five intercity rail stations — Newark Penn Station, Princeton Junction Station, MetroPark Station in Woodbridge, Trenton Transit Center and New Brunswick Station — accessible to individuals with disabilities. NJ Transit must modify multiple portions of the rail stations and their access points, including physical modifications to multiple platforms, waiting areas, parking lots and restrooms.

Individuals who believe they may have been victims of discrimination may file a complaint with the U.S attorney’s office at tinyurl.com/n4rn76bx or call 855-281-3339. Additional information about the ADA can be found at www.ada.gov, by calling 800-514-0301 or, for a telecommunications device for the deaf, 800-514-0383.