Unity Bank donates $30,400 to food pantries in New Jersey and Lehigh Valley, Pa.

CLINTON, NJ — Unity Bank and its employees have donated $30,400 to 19 food pantries in New Jersey and Lehigh Valley, Pa. Funds contributed by Unity Bank employees were matched by the bank as part of an annual holiday community service project that was started more than 10 years ago.

“Food banks are vitally important to many families in need, so it is a privilege to support their efforts,” said Unity Bank President and CEO James A. Hughes. “We are extremely proud of the generosity that our employees continue to display through this important community service program.”

Donations of $1,600 were presented to local food banks by each of Unity’s 19 community branches, including to Union Food Pantry from the Union branch.