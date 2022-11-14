Union County working to improve mobility on county corridors

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that Union County, in collaboration with local senators, mayors and other stakeholders, is exploring all available funding opportunities to best address the impact of congestion on county roads from end to end.

“Improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods is our top priority, and having everyone on board will make all corners of Union County safer for our residents and more attractive and viable for investment and opportunity,” said Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca Williams.

The Route 28 corridor, specifically, crosses into Plainfield from Middlesex County and travels through several municipalities in Union County, ending in Elizabeth. Union County, with the help of several local dignitaries, will be working to address the current and projected future congestion, mobility and safety issues.

“Working together allows us to take a proactive approach in managing and improving our most heavily trafficked corridor,” said Senate President Nicholas Scutari. “The Route 28 corridor is a critical network of roads which run through multiple towns across the center of the county. I look forward to working with the county of Union in a multimodal approach to evaluate and mitigate the impacts of congestion.”

“Union County is thriving with the amount of housing and new businesses that are being constructed across our municipalities. However, we are aware that, with these projects, there comes challenges with creating a safe, sustainable transportation corridor,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, Union County representative and executive committee board member of the New Jersey Transportation Planning Authority. “We plan to study and address issues with mobility, safety and congestion countywide, with particular attention being paid to the Route 28 corridor.”

“I would like to thank the county of Union for their willingness to hear our concerns and identify solutions to our traffic concerns,” said Cranford Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty. “Easy-to-navigate and vibrant corridors are the cornerstone in making our towns a safe place to travel through, visit and live, and we need to make sure that we are doing our part as leaders to ensure our roads continue to remain operational and well managed.”

“New commerce and redevelopment is great for our towns. However, we know with added infrastructure, expansion and growth there will be concerns for traffic and the safety of our residents,” said Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “And looking into additional funding to improve our roadways is a great step in ensuring our residents and visitors driving through Union County can continue to experience a safe and efficient travel system.”