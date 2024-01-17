Union County welcomes back the ASK program for seniors and caregivers

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and their caregivers to the upcoming ASK community events in January. At these events, attendees can meet face-to-face with skilled professionals who offer expert guidance on senior programs and resources, as well as assistance with form completion. Additionally, bilingual staff will be on hand at several events to provide support in Spanish.

“Our Division of Aging is strongly committed to supporting our elderly community and their caregivers through the ASK program, providing invaluable information, resources and in-person assistance through these live events,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “We are aware that our seniors and caregivers have questions and may be hesitant to ask for support or unaware of the existing programs and services available to them. I encourage all Union County seniors and their caregivers to attend one of our ASK events this January.”

ASK, short for Aging Services Kiosk, is a program within the Union County Department of Human Services, specifically operated by the Division on Aging and Disability Resources. It offers seniors aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue for Union County residents to discover valuable programs and services. This program brings Division on Aging professionals to local public libraries and community centers.

Staff at the ASK events can help seniors and caregivers connect with a variety of services, including home delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK event, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed.

Following are the upcoming ASK events in January:

• Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, bilingual staff is available, Clark Public Library, 303 Westfield Ave., Clark;

• Wednesday, Jan. 24, from noon to 2 p.m., bilingual staff is available, Elizabeth Public Library – Main, 11 S. Broad St., Elizabeth;

• Friday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to noon, bilingual staff is available, Union Public Library, 1060 Stuyvesant Ave., Union; and

• Tuesday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to noon, Westfield Memorial Library, 550 East Broad St., Westfield.

“The ASK program is staffed by friendly, knowledgeable professionals that are eager to assist our seniors, their families and caregivers in a variety of ways,” said Vice-Chairperson Lourdes Leon, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging. “My fellow commissioners and I are proud to support a program that is tremendously essential to the well-being of our esteemed elderly community.”

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 1-888-280-8226 toll free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.