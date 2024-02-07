Union County Surrogate Office expands reach with new Westfield office

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County Surrogate Christopher Hudak has announced that the new Surrogate’s Court Office in Westfield for probate and administration services is now open. This expansion is part of Hudak’s 2024 initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility for Union County residents.

“This development reflects our dedication to making Surrogate Court services more convenient for Union County residents,” Hudak said. “Probate and administration services are essential for families experiencing loss. By adding a second location in the western half of Union County, our staff can make assistance with these emotional processes more straightforward and easier to access.”

The surrogate will offer probate and administration services in the new Westfield office, located in the county’s Colleen Fraser Building, 300 North Ave. Appointment-only service will be available on Tuesdays. Residents can conveniently schedule probate and administration appointments through the Surrogate’s Office website, https://ucnj.org/surrogate, or by contacting the Elizabeth office directly at 908-527-4280. The office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the last appointment will be accepted at 3:15 p.m.

“I thank the Union County Board of County Commissioners for their support of this initiative. Their partnership and commitment to our vision plays a pivotal role in ensuring a smoother process for Union County residents,” Hudak said.

The launch of the Westfield office is part of an ongoing effort to modernize and increase accessibility to the surrogate’s court services. The surrogate said he looks forward to advancing the mission of ensuring efficient probate and administration procedures for all Union County residents.