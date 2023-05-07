Union County surrogate announces new appointments system

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County surrogate Christopher Hudak announced a new system to help Union County residents schedule appointments for surrogate services, including matters related to wills, adoptions, guardianships and more.

“As surrogate, I am charged with serving all of our residents in a professional and efficient manner during a time in their lives that may be difficult,” Hudak . “With demand for services increasing, we have transitioned to a more efficient system that will allow us to accommodate more cases daily.”

Residents can now call 908-527-4280 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment with the surrogate’s office. Appointments are scheduled Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred, in order to serve residents most effectively. The surrogate’s office cannot guarantee particular wait times for walk-ins.

The role of a county surrogate is to oversee the probate of wills, qualification of will executors, appointment of administrators for those estates without wills and qualification of guardians for incapacitated persons and minors, as well as certain matters related to adoption. The surrogate also operates the Surrogate’s Intermingled Trust Fund for Minors and Incapacitated Persons. The surrogate is a constitutional officer who is elected to the position every five years.

For more information, visit ucnj.org/surrogate, email [email protected] or call 908-527-4280. Follow Hudak on Facebook at facebook.com/SurrogateChristopherHudak.