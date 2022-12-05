Union County students named 2022-2023 Governor’s STEM Scholars

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CHATHAM, NJ — The 2022-2023 class of Governor’s STEM Scholars includes the following Union County students: Anthony Boyle, of New Providence; Jocelyn Calderon, of Plainfield; Vibhav Chaturvedi, of Berkeley Heights; Cole DuHaime, of Westfield; Ryen Hagg, of Garwood; Elorie Howell, of Scotch Plains; and Makayla Lecky, Kaitlyn Miranda and Mauricio Sanchez, of Elizabeth. The cohort is made up of 128 high school and college STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – students from across the Garden State, the largest class the program has seen since its founding in 2013.

The Governor’s STEM Scholars is a public-private partnership between the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, the Office of the Governor, the New Jersey Department of Education, the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education, and public and private research institutions based in New Jersey.

The scholars were selected from a pool of more than 600 applicants. Scholars must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average, be a high school sophomore through doctorial-level student at a New Jersey–based high school or university, and demonstrate a passion for STEM.

