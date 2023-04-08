Union County residents with disabilities can apply for help with personal services

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners reminds residents that financial assistance from the state of New Jersey Personal Services Program is available for adults with permanent physical disabilities who need supportive services to live independently while they are employed, attending school or involved in a volunteer activity of at least 20 hours per month.

“This assistance can bridge the financial gap and ensure that our residents with physical disabilities can engage, connect and contribute to the Union County community, whether through employment, education, volunteer work or all three. We are very proud to administer this program on behalf of the state of New Jersey,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados. “We encourage all those who are eligible to apply.”

The program, called PASP for short, is funded by the New Jersey State Department of Human Services and administered by the Union County Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, a division of the Union County Department of Human Services.

Participants in PASP use the program to engage personal assistants who help with the many essential tasks of daily living, including bathing, meals, light housekeeping, shopping and transportation.

To be eligible, an individual must reside in Union County, be at least 18 years old, have a permanent physical disability and require routine non-medical personal care assistance, and be capable of providing directions to an assistant. Some participants in the program must contribute toward the cost of the service, based on their household income.

Individuals receiving Medicaid are encouraged to apply to the Personal Preference Program, which is administered by the New Jersey State Department of Human Services.

For more information about the Union County Personal Assistance Services Program, contact the Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs at 908-527-4845 or visit ucnj.org/special-needs.