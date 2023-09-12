Union County recognizes National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners recognizes September as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month by hosting a free webinar for all Union County residents. The webinar, titled “Supporting Someone in Emotional Distress,” will be presented by Caring Contact’s crisis line director, Michelle Habayeb, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults experience a mental illness each year. Undergoing one or multiple stressful conditions, such as a demanding job, challenging home life or traumatic life event, have been linked to making some people more susceptible to this illness. This webinar will offer education, awareness and resources on how to support someone experiencing emotional distress.

This webinar is presented by the Union County Department of Human Services and in partnership with the organization Caring Contact. Caring Contact, formerly Contact We Care, is an award-winning, volunteer-staffed crisis hotline that provides a safe space and empathetic ear to all callers.