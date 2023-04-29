Union County provides bilingual assistance for seniors seeking services in May

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and their caregivers to come to Union County’s ASK community events in May and meet in person with professional staff for expert guidance on senior programs and resources. Help with filling out forms is also provided.

Bilingual staff will be present at all of these events to offer assistance in Spanish.

“The ASK program brings our knowledgeable staff to local libraries and community centers to make it easier for seniors, family members and caregivers to find out about resources and programs in Union County. If you have any questions about services for seniors, please come to an ASK event near you,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados.

Aging Services Kiosk, a program of the Union County Department of Human Services through the Division on Aging and Disability Resources, serves seniors, 60 and older, and their caregivers.

The ASK program provides Union County residents with a friendly, convenient way to find out about helpful programs and services for seniors and caregivers. It also brings professional staff from the Division on Aging to local public libraries and other community centers.

Staff at ASK events can help seniors and caregivers connect with a variety of services including home delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care and support services for caregivers.

Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit an ASK event, regardless of their hometown.

No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Five ASK events will be held in May:

• Thursday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon, Union Public Library, 1060 Stuyvesant Ave., Union 07083;

• Monday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, Clark Public Library, 303 Westfield Ave., Clark 07066;

• Wednesday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, Garwood Public Library, 411 Third Ave., Garwood 07027;

• Wednesday, May 17, from noon to 2 p.m., Elizabeth Public Library – Main, 11 S. Broad St., Elizabeth 07202; and

• Monday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, Plainfield Public Library, 800 Park Ave., Plainfield 07060.

Contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection for information on upcoming ASK events or other services for seniors in Union County at 888-280-8226 toll free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.