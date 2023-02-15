Union County provides bilingual assistance for seniors seeking services

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and their caregivers to come to Union County’s ASK (Aging Services Kiosk) community events in February and meet in person with professional staff for expert guidance on senior programs and resources.

Help with filling out forms is also provided. Bilingual staff will be present at all of these events to offer assistance in Spanish.

“Making sure our seniors and their caregivers have access to the right information about what the Union County has to offer is important to us,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “I encourage all of those who can benefit from the ASK Program to attend these sessions and learn about all of the programs and resources available. In addition, there will be bilingual staff on board to ensure that our residents who communicate primarily in Spanish are included.”

ASK, a program of the Union County Department of Human Services through the Division on Aging and Disability Resources, serves seniors ages 60 and older and their caregivers.

The ASK program provides Union County residents with a friendly, convenient way to find out about helpful programs and services for seniors and caregivers. The program brings professional staff from the Division on Aging to local public libraries and other community centers.

Staff at ASK events can help seniors and caregivers connect with a variety of services including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care and support services for caregivers.

Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit an ASK event, regardless of their hometown.

No appointment or pre-registration is needed. The upcoming ASK events in February all include bilingual assistance in Spanish:

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, from noon to 2 p.m., Elizabeth Public Library, 11 S. Broad St., Elizabeth; and

• Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon, Roselle Public Library, 129 Chestnut St., Roselle.

Contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection for information on upcoming ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County. Call 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.

The goal of the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection is to promote wellness, independence, dignity and choice for seniors and their families, in accordance with a statewide initiative adopted by Union County in 2012. The Division is one of 622 Area Agencies on Aging nationwide established under the federal Older Americans Act.