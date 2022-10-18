Union County Meals on Wheels program operates temporarily from new location

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the Meals on Wheels program has been using the mostly vacant Union County Jail facility, located in Elizabeth, since the spring. When Tropical Storm Ida flooded the Meals on Wheels facility in Linden, Union County decided the best option was to use the recently closed county jail.

“Repurposing the county jail’s kitchen gave Meals on Wheels the tools, space and capacity to meet the needs of the program,” said County Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca Williams. “It has a full kitchen, big enough to produce, pack and prepare the meals for delivery, and is equipped with elevators and lifts as well as a loading area for the vehicles picking up the meals.”

Currently, a fleet of 23 vehicles delivers 1,200 meals daily to elderly residents in need. Meals on Wheels is by far the largest program within the Department of Human Services.

“There is a nutrition element to this, but there is also the critical element of the in-person and face-to-face delivery, which for some people may be their only contact with someone throughout the day,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, who serves as liaison to the Human Services Advisory Council. “This ensures that all those benefiting from Meals on Wheels get the nutrition they need.”

“Since moving to the jail facility, this program logistically produces its daily meals at a high rate and continues to run efficiently and effectively,” said Debbie-Ann Anderson, director of the Union County Department of Human Services.

To have meals delivered to a senior in need, contact Meals on Wheels at 908-486-5100.

