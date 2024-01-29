Union County joins forces to plant trees at Disc Golf Course in Oak Ridge Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation have announced its recent partnership with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County in the planting of several new trees in Oak Ridge Park in Clark.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, seven red maple trees were planted in Oak Ridge Park by Union County Disc Golf, through the direction of Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H agent Jim Nichnadowicz. The trees are part of a plan designed by Union County Disc Golf and the Union County Parks and Recreation Department that create a screen to separate the Disc Golf Course from the pedestrian walkways.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, Union County Disc Golf and Mr. Nichnadowicz for their leadership in initiating this project and bringing it to fruition,” said Union County Chairwoman Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “The disc golf course is one of the newer sports being offered at Oak Ridge Park and this project will undoubtedly make it more appealing to potential new players.”

The trees and the stakes to hold the deer fencing were paid for by Union County Disc Golf and the mulch and additional materials were provided by the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation. Union County Disc Golf plans to donate 15 more trees in the future.

The Disc Golf course was established in 2021 by the Union County Commissioners, the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation and Union County Disc Golf. It is one of the premier disc golf courses in Union County.

“The commendable work done by Union County Disc Golf and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension is a labor of love that all visitors of Oak Ridge Park will get to enjoy for years to come,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension.

For information about Union County’s Rutgers Extension Programs, including 4-H programs, Master Tree Stewards, Master Gardeners and more, visit ucnj.org/rce.

For more information about activities and programs of the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation visit online at ucnj.org/parks, email [email protected] or call 908-527-4900.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins