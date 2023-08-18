Union County installs state-of-the-art water filling stations in local parks

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced, as part of Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados’ “Building a Stronger Union County” initiative, the installation of new water filling stations in several parks across Union County. These modern and innovative fountains, equipped with advanced features, such as a water bottle filling station, an ADA compliant drinking fountain and a pet fountain, aim to provide residents and visitors with convenient and sustainable access to refreshing drinking water.

“These new water filling stations exemplify the county’s dedication to promoting sustainability, fostering a healthier lifestyle and implementing cost-saving measures for our residents,” Granados said. “By installing these stations, we not only are working on safeguarding our environment, but also acknowledging the challenges faced by families dealing with escalating inflation costs. It presents a practical solution that allows families to save money while enjoying activities and sports in our wonderful parks and playgrounds. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing public spaces, the county of Union plans to expand the installation of additional fountain stations at various locations in the future, ensuring an even greater number of communities can enjoy these exceptional amenities.”

The following park locations will now feature Elkay’s cutting-edge water filling stations: Warinanco Park in Roselle, Rizzuto Park in Union, Rahway River Park in Rahway, Cedar Brook Park in Plainfield, Nomahegan Park in Cranford and Briant Park in Summit.

Produced by Elkay, a renowned leader in water solutions, these water filling stations are designed to meet diverse needs, featuring the following components:

• Water bottle filling station: This feature promotes sustainability and encourages the use of reusable bottles, reducing plastic waste. It allows users to conveniently refill their water bottles on the go, making it easier to stay hydrated while enjoying the parks;

• ADA compliant drinking fountain: Ensuring inclusivity, these fountains comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, providing accessible drinking water for individuals with disabilities; and

• Pet fountain: The addition of a pet fountain caters to the needs of furry friends accompanying their owners to the parks. This feature offers a refreshing drinking solution for pets, promoting their well-being and enhancing the overall park experience for families.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the newly installed water filling stations in the above-mentioned parks and enjoy the convenience and benefits they offer.

For more information, call the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation at 908-527-4900 or visit the Union County website at www.ucnj.org. For more information on all recycling programs hosted by Union County, visit ucnj.org/recycle or call the Union County Recycling Hotline at 908-654-9889.