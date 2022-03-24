Union County commissioner board condemns attack on Ukraine

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners condemned the unprovoked attack by Russia on Ukraine and encouraged county residents to support organizations that are providing medical assistance and other supplies to victims of the war — both refugees and those in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag has also been raised at the Union County Courthouse, at 2 Broad St. in Elizabeth, as a symbol of solidarity.

“The democracies of the world have united to condemn the attack, and a coalition of allies led by the United States has taken action to assist Ukraine. In support of this effort, we encourage Union County residents to help the people of Ukraine by contributing to reliable, trusted aid organizations that are providing medical supplies, food and other forms of relief,” said Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca Williams.

Among the many aid organizations accepting contributions are:

• The Ukrainian Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

• CARE, providing water, food, hygiene kits and other aid prioritizing women, girls, families, and the elderly through the Ukrainian Crisis Fund.

• Doctors Without Borders, which has mobilized in Ukraine and nearby countries to provide medical support.

• International Medical Corps, providing health care services, psychosocial support, and other services.

• International Rescue Committee, providing resources for refugees facing a humanitarian crisis.

• Project Hope, which coordinates with health care workers to provide on-the-ground medical support to countries in crisis.

• Save the Children, providing hygiene kits, food and water, financial support, and mental health services through the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

• US–Ukraine Foundation, which is airlifting medical supplies into Ukraine.

• Voices of Children, offering art therapy and other forms of trauma support for children.

On Thursday, March 3, the commissioner board passed a resolution condemning the declaration of war and subsequent invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and supporting the right of Ukraine to exist as a democratic, independent nation free of the influence of Russia or any other country.

Photo Courtesy of David Pilmenstein/Union County