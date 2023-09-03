Union County commissioner appointed to key leadership positions within NACo

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has extended its warmest congratulations to fellow Commissioner Alexander Mirabella on his recent appointments to prominent leadership roles within the National Association of Counties.

“Commissioner Mirabella has been a steadfast advocate for Union County and New Jersey as a whole, and his new positions emphasize his dedication to serving his constituents at both local and national levels,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “I wish him the best of luck in his new appointments and have no doubt that his passion and tireless work ethic will continue to bring people together and make a positive change, not only to us here in Union County but to all those he will collaborate with across the nation.”

Since his initial appointment as the NACo Board of Directors New Jersey representative in 2020, Mirabella has consistently demonstrated his commitment to advancing the interests of his constituents and collaborating with leaders across the nation to address common challenges. His dedication to public service has been further highlighted by his participation as one of only 15 commissioners selected from across the country to join the NACo Economic Mobility Leadership Network. This esteemed two-year program, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, focuses on an in-depth study of economic mobility in the United States. Mirabella’s involvement in the EMLN is a testament to his proactive approach to finding innovative solutions to promote economic equity and mobility.

“It is a great honor to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of NACo. I am very pleased to represent all of New Jersey and bring our concerns and questions to a national level,” Mirabella said. “Serving on the Economic Mobility Leadership Network has been very rewarding, and I have incorporated my learnings into how I can be a better leader for the people of Union County. I am very grateful that NACo President Mary Jo McGuire appointed me to two leadership positions as vice chair of the Finance, Pension and Intergovernmental Affairs Steering Committee and the International Economic Development Task Force.”

Mirabella’s dedication to public service and commitment to enhancing the lives of his constituents exemplify the ideals that the National Association of Counties upholds. As he assumes his new roles within the Finance, Pensions and Intergovernmental Affairs Steering Committee and the International Economic Development Task Force, we are confident that he will continue to represent the interests of Union County and New Jersey with distinction and diligence.

McGuire expressed her enthusiasm for Mirabella’s appointments, saying, “As president of the National Association of Counties, it is my pleasure to appoint you to the committees in the attached letter. He was chosen because my goal is to build a talented and committed leadership team for NACo. Our strength at NACo is in our members and your active involvement. As we move forward together, now is the time for county leaders to connect, inspire and lead.”

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins