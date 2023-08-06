Union County Child Seat Inspection Program is available for residents

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners would like to remind its residents of our ongoing Child Seat Inspection Program.

“The Child Seat Inspection Program stands as one of Union County’s most invaluable resources, demonstrating our commitment to safeguarding our children,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “Through meticulous inspections, expert guidance and essential safety tips, this program ensures that every child car seat meets the highest standards of safety. This program both protects our young ones and offers parents the peace of mind they truly deserve.”

The Union County Board of County Commissioners encourages residents to check their child car seats for proper installation by visiting the County’s Child Safety Seat Inspection Program Center, located at the Garwood Rescue Squad at 401 2nd Ave. in Garwood. The program will run every Wednesday and Thursday, from 7:30 to 11 a.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Commissioner Vice-Chairwoman Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded recently visited the inspection location where she had one of her children’s car seats installed.

“As parents, it is our paramount duty to keep our children safe, especially during every car ride,” Palmieri-Mouded said. “That is why I am proud to be a part of Union County’s ongoing Child Seat Inspection Program. Each time I install, change or upgrade one of my children’s car seats, I personally visit the inspection location to have it properly installed and checked for safety measures. I urge all residents to take advantage of this essential program.”

According to the New Jersey Child Passenger Safety Law:

• any child younger the age of 8 years old and a height of 57 inches shall be secured as follows in the rear seat of a motor vehicle;

• a child younger than the age of 2 years and 30 pounds shall be secured in a rear-facing seat equipped with a five-point harness;

• a child younger than the age of 4 years and 40 pounds shall be secured as described until they reach the upper limits of the rear-facing seat, then in a forward-facing child restraint equipped with a five-point harness;

• a child younger than the age of 8 and a height of 57 inches shall be secured as described until they reach the upper limits of the rear-facing or forward-facing seat, then in a belt positioning booster seat;

• a child older than 8 years of age or 57 inches in height must be properly secured by a seat belt; and

• it is recommended that children younger than the age of 13 ride in the backseat.

All car seats and boosters have expiration dates. There should be a manufacturer’s label on the back or bottom of the seat that gives the manufacture date and/or specific expiration date.

First launched in 1999, the Child Safety Seat Inspection Program is a service of the Union County Board of County Commissioners, Union County Police Department, New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety and the Garwood First Aid Squad.

For more information about the Safety Seat Inspection Program and other services visit online at ucnj.org/childseats<https://ucnj.org/public-safety/division-of-police/child-safety-seat-inspection-program/> or contact Christine Marcantonio, Traffic Safety Program coordinator, by email at [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]> or by phone at 908-789-6830.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins