Union County Child Seat Inspection Program available for residents

UNION COUNTY, NJ — After a small hiatus due to rising positive COVID-19 cases, Union County restarted its Child Seat Inspection Program on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Earlier that morning, Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca Williams and Commissioners Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded and Bette Jane Kowalski visited the inspection location, where Palmieri-Mouded had two of her children’s car seats installed.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children,” said Williams. “Statistics show that motor vehicle accidents are the No. 1 cause of deaths of children over the age of six months in the United States. So ensuring your child’s car seat is properly installed is of highest importance.”

The Union County Board of County Commissioners encourages residents to check for proper car seat installation by visiting the county’s Child Safety Seat Inspection Program Center, located at the Garwood Rescue Squad, 401 Second Ave., Garwood. The program will run every Wednesday and Thursday, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. No appointment is necessary. Masks are required for staff and all adults attending.

“It is a parent’s greatest responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Palmieri-Mouded. “The Car Seat Inspection Program is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children. I hope you come and take advantage, as I did, and allow our experts to help with the installation and provide any additional safety tips you may need going forward.”

According to the New Jersey Child Passenger Safety Law, any child younger than the age of 8 years old and shorter than a height of 57 inches shall be secured as follows in the rear seat of a motor vehicle:

• A child younger than the age of 2 years and weighing less than 30 pounds shall be secured in a rear-facing seat equipped with a five-point harness.

• A child younger than the age of 4 years and weighing less than 40 pounds shall be secured as described, until they reach the upper limits of the rear-facing seat, then in a forward-facing child restraint equipped with a five-point harness.

• A child younger than the age of 8 and shorter than a height of 57 inches shall be secured as described until they reach the upper limits of the rear-facing or forward-facing seat, then in a belt-positioning booster seat.

• A child younger than 8 years of age or shorter than 57 inches in height must be properly secured by a seat belt.

All car seats and boosters have expiration dates. Parents or guardians should buy a used car seat only if they can verify the age of the seat. There should be a manufacturer’s label on the back or bottom of the seat that gives the manufacture date and/or specific expiration date.

“Union County has expert staff who keep up-to-date on new laws and car seat technology,” said Kowalski. “This is the kind of information that will keep our children safe and protected in a vehicle.”

Photos Courtesy of Tina Casey